Aerospace and defence company Boeing has secured first order for its 737 Max aircraft after the plane was grounded by the regulator following two crashes.

Polish airline Enter Air placed an order for two 737-8 jets with options to acquire two more.

Boeing commercial sales and marketing senior vice-president Ihssane Mounir said: “We are humbled by Enter Air’s commitment to the Boeing 737 family.

“Their order for additional 737-8s underscores their confidence in the airplane and the men and women of Boeing.

“We look forward to building on our decade-long partnership with Enter Air and working with the airline to safely return their full 737 fleet to commercial service.”



Enter Air only operates Boeing aircraft and has a fleet of 22 Next-Generation 737s and two 737 MAX aeroplanes.

With the latest addition, Enter Air’s 737 MAX fleet will increase to ten.

Enter Air general director and board member Grzegorz Polaniecki said: “Despite the current crisis, it is important to think about the future. To that end, we have agreed to order additional 737-8 aircraft.

“Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come.”

The two sides have also finalised a settlement regarding the commercial impact following the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet.

Details of the agreements are not disclosed but compensation will be provided in various forms.

Earlier this month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed four design changes to address the unsafe condition of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.