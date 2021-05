Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes and aerospace components supplier Triumph have signed multiple contract extensions for the supply of critical system components.

The contracts will see Triumph’s Actuation Products & Services operating company develop the components from three of its US facilities.

Later this year, Triumph will commence work at its facility in Clemmons, North Carolina, to fulfil an extended long-term multi-year agreement for hydraulic actuation components.

These parts are designed for complex landing gear valves and thrust reverser cowl doors for single-aisle aircraft.

Triumph Actuation Products & Services also signed a multi-year contract extension to manufacture landing gear components for Boeing 787 Dreamliners.



It will deliver hydraulic locking actuators, transducers and control valve components for the entire 787 versions.

Triumph’s facility in Valencia, California, will also provide hydraulic accumulators, manifolds, steering and locking actuators for Boeing multiple legacy platforms.

This contract extension signals the recovery of commercial aviation following the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Triumph, the contract highlights its focus on offering high-value systems, including actuation, hydraulic and fuelling systems, geared solutions, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

Triumph Actuation Products & Services operating company president Scott Ledbetter said: “We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Boeing and support their various commercial programmes as rates rebound following the pandemic.”