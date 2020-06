Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US carrier Alaska Airlines has decided to begin operating Embraer 175 jet aircraft in the US state in October.

As part of this move, the E175 will serve selected markets in Alaska.

Operated by its regional partner Horizon Air, the aircraft is suitable for many communities where larger jets are not preferred.

The carrier recently added Boeing 737 service to Cold Bay, which commenced service to King Salmon and Dillingham.

The E175 will complement Boeing 737, which operates to and from Alaska.



Alaska Airlines regional vice-president Marilyn Romano said: “Alaskans who have flown the E175 jet in the Lower 48 have frequently asked when they might see the plane in the state, and we’re thrilled the time has come.

“This jet gives us the flexibility to increase daily frequency between Anchorage and Fairbanks up to seven times a day, and to provide year-round service to King Salmon and Dillingham. In time, the new mix of aircraft will unlock other markets in the state for future service.”

The jet features 12 first-class seats, 12 in premium class and 52 in the main cabin.

It is also equipped with onboard amenities, including Wi-Fi access, and Alaska Beyond Entertainment such as free movies, TV shows, direct-to-customer devices and power outlets in first class.

Earlier this month, Alaska Air Cargo began serving Unalakleet with its 737-700 freighters.

In April, Alaska Air Cargo proposed to use passenger jets for cargo-only flights to carry essential goods during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.