Flag carrier Air France has partnered with fuel efficiency solutions provider OpenAirlines to enhance its commitment towards carbon reduction.

As part of this agreement, OpenAirlines will deploy its SkyBreathe eco-flying solution to analyse the data of thousands of daily flights.

The solution is developed in partnership with Air France Group subsidiary Transavia France and designed to find opportunities to save fuel, increase Air France’s operational efficiency, and reduce costs and carbon emissions.

Air France lights operation executive vice-president Jean Fernandez said: “Sustainability is a top priority at Air France, and one of our greatest opportunities to reduce aviation’s CO 2 footprint, beyond the modernisation of our fleet, is through implementing more efficient procedures – both onboard and on the ground – to make our operations greener.

“We chose SkyBreathe because OpenAirlines is an agile company with a long and solid experience in fuel savings.



“Thanks to SkyBreathe, we will better understand our operations and improve our flight efficiency by taking advantage of accurate data.

“Our ambition is to be more competitive while reinforcing our leadership in environmental excellence.”

Air France’s global commitment is to reduce its environmental footprint through various methods. Some of them include fleet renewal, piloting or ground handling practices, leveraging biofuels and more.

The carrier aims to decrease its CO 2 emissions per passenger/kilometre by 50% compared with 2005.

Earlier this month, Air France reportedly planned to cut 7,500 jobs from its sister company Air France Hop to help the carrier adapt after being affected by the Covid-19 crisis.