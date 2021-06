Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airbus Helicopters has entered an agreement with German firm ZF Friedrichshafen to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

The transaction also aims to maintain and improve the fleet availability of the programmes covered by the product portfolio of ZF Luftfahrttechnik.

Based in Kassel, ZF Luftfahrttechnik designs, develops, manufactures and maintains helicopter transmission systems, as well as geared applications for fixed-wing aircraft and engines.

The company currently serves as an MRO service partner for the majority of the German Bundeswehr helicopter fleet and has supplied more than 10,000 gearboxes worldwide.

Besides having a share in the H145 programme, it is a supplier of the H135 main gearbox and the tail gearbox of the Tiger helicopter.



The company also designs and supplies turnkey solutions for gearbox and rotor test stands across the world.

ZF Friedrichshafen’s aviation business also manufactures dynamic components for both light and medium helicopters, as well as provides related services to its global customers.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “By adding ZF Luftfahrttechnik to our portfolio, we will further broaden our range of MRO capabilities and secure additional competencies in the area of dynamic systems for Airbus Helicopters, adding value for our global customer base.

“With ZF Luftfahrttechnik, we will be able to improve our service offering for our customers, including key partners like the German Bundeswehr, thus addressing their MRO needs faster with an increased level of integration.

The relevant bodies of both companies have already approved the acquisition.

The deal is yet to be approved by the regulatory authorities.

The transaction is scheduled to be concluded this year.

Upon completion of the deal, Airbus is planning to invest in and expand ZF Luftfahrttechnik.