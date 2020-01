Singapore aircraft leasing enterprise BOC Aviation has made a firm order of 20 new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The company plans to lease up to 12 of these to Columbian airline Avianca.

BOC Aviation managing director and chief executive officer Robert Martin said: “We are thrilled to welcome Avianca as a new customer, and we congratulate the airline on its 100th anniversary.

“This addition of 20 new Airbus A320neo aircraft reflects our disciplined investment strategy of building our portfolio with popular and in-demand new technology aircraft that provide reliability and operational efficiency.”

Powered by new-generation engines and Sharklets, the A320neo family offers a 20% decrease in fuel consumption and 50% less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.



The fleet also features the widest single-aisle cabin in its category.

Last month, BOC Aviation completed the delivery of the fifth of ten Airbus A320neo aircraft to Air China.

BOC Aviation, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a leading aircraft operating leasing company, with a total of 509 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

With this latest order, the leasing company will own a total of 470 aircraft from the Airbus fleet.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said: “We congratulate our long-time partners at BOC Aviation and thank them for their expanding commitment to the A320neo family and Airbus products in general.”

As of last September, BOC Aviation’s fleet was leased to 92 airlines across 40 countries. The company has offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin.