Flag carrier Air Canada has become the first Airbus A220 operator in the country after an unveiling ceremony at the airline’s Montreal headquarters.

The commemoration ceremony was also attended by Airbus, Pratt & Whitney and government representatives.

The larger version of the A220-300 aircraft for the carrier was built at Airbus Canada’s Mirabel facility and features parts from 30 Canadian suppliers.

It is the first of 45 A220 aircraft, worth $3.8bn, ordered by Air Canada.

With a range of 3,200nm, the two-class cabin aircraft can accommodate 137 people. The jet also features a Panasonic in-flight entertainment system and satellite-based, high-speed Wi-Fi access.



Aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney PW1500G aircraft engines were assembled at Canada.

Pratt & Whitney chief commercial officer Rick Deurloo said: “Today is a special day and one that adds to the rich history between Pratt & Whitney and Air Canada. The entry into service of the airline’s first A220 aircraft represents an opportunity to expand route networks and the ability to offer passengers a quieter and more comfortable flight experience.

“We remain committed to supporting aviation growth in Canada and have been proud to work with Air Canada since their inception more than 80 years ago.”

The GTF engine provides a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency and a 75% reduction in noise footprint compared with current generation aircraft.

It also offers a 50% reduction in NOx emissions, which is below the ICAO CAEP 6 regulation.

The aircraft will be deployed on routes such as to Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as La Guardia in New York.

Air Canada network planning vice-president Mark Galardo said: “The A220 will allow Air Canada to further strengthen our position on transborder and transcontinental markets and be instrumental in our continued growth.”