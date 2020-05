Canadian think tank Aéro Montréal has launched a strategic committee to speed-up the recovery from coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Named as the ‘Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery’, the committee will develop solutions that meet the requirements and interests of Québec’s aerospace industry players.

The strategic committee is guided by Aéro Montréal’s Board of Directors and consists of representatives from various segments of the supply chain.

It also includes different levels of government, including Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the financial community members.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

Aéro Montréal president Suzanne Benoît said: “The Alliance for the Aerospace Recovery exemplifies a mature, well diversified and resilient ecosystem that is offering collective action to actuate information and all the industry’s needs while ensuring that all its stakeholders are well represented. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, this is an agile consultation, in keeping with the image of our provincial champion, the aerospace industry.”



The committee will initially analyse the chief challenges confronting the sector and also make sure that all segments of the industry are covered.

The committee is also expected to develop an action plan that can be implemented in the Québec aerospace industry.

Will the airline survivors of COVID-19 extend the life of older models, or invest in newer designs? Extend

Invest

A mix View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Lanaudière Region Minister and Economy and Innovation and Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said: “This collective initiative is a great example of the community collaborating to support the industry, which must do everything in its power to quickly resume its role as an economic driver.

“The aerospace sector is one of the pillars of Québec’s economic recovery, and our government intends to work closely with all its stakeholders to ensure that it continues to create jobs and wealth throughout Québec.”