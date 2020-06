Private equity firm AE Industrial (AEI) has acquired mission-critical payloads and components developer Deep Space Systems (DSS).

Based in Littleton, Colorado, DSS specialises in designing, development, integration, testing and operations of advanced space systems, components, and exploration spacecraft.

The company has a range of products that includes integrated spacecraft, fully qualified payloads, ground support equipment, software, spacecraft elements, data acquisition and recovery systems.

The DSS team have supported US projects such as the Space Shuttle, ISS, Orion, Dream Chaser, planetary exploration missions, and other programmes.

Following this acquisition, AEI will merge Deep Space Systems with Adcole Space. The combination will result in the creation of a next-generation space technology platform named Redwire.



AEI operating partner Peter Cannito said: “DSS and Adcole Space have been at the forefront of space exploration for decades and together, as part of a single space-focused company in Redwire, have the unmatched flight heritage and demonstrated innovation to address the growing demand for the next generation of space systems and components.”

Redwire will be involved in designing and developing mission-critical systems and reliable electronics.

DSS president Steve Bailey said: “Combining DSS with Adcole Space to form Redwire will provide opportunities for current employees of DSS to contribute and build a truly one-of-a-kind space company with unlimited potential.

“The combination of our businesses will enable us to offer our customers a one-stop-shop for complex space exploration products and services.”