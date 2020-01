Some of the major and busiest international airports in the world have started announcing preventive safety measures against the spread of coronavirus after its outbreak in China and reported spread to other countries.

The deadly virus that was first found in Wuhan, the capital and the most populated city of Hubei Province, in Central China, is spreading at a rapid pace despite various preventive measures being taken by the Chinese authorities. Deaths caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection increased to 17 within few days from the mere two reported initially.

International passengers travelling from China are naturally the biggest risk to the countries they arrive to.

Coronavirus – how airports and airlines are ensuring a safe travel

Multiple news reports are emerging that the coronavirus has crossed borders, with cases confirmed in the US, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand.

With the Center for Disease Control (CDC) having confirmed the first case of a Wuhan coronavirus, three international airports each in the US and Canada have officially announced measures against coronavirus to prevent its spread, with European airports too taking similar steps. The Changi Airport in Singapore has started thermal screening for passengers arriving from China, in addition to isolating those with the disease symptoms.



Intensive measures being taken at Chinese airports

China has started taking intensive measures including closing the outbound traffic from Wuhan as millions of people, both local and international tourists, are anticipated to travel on the occasion of the Chinese lunar new year on 25 January. nCoV cases have also been registered in Beijing and Guangdong of people that travelled to Wuhan.

Airports around China have started screening passengers and immediately admitting those with even the simplest of the symptoms, for special care.

Measures at Hong Kong international airport

Hong Kong has quarantined the traveller from Wuhan who was found with the coronavirus symptoms to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease (nCoV). The virus hits at a busy holiday time for the travellers. Hong Kong international airport, which already suffered a drop in passenger traffic in 2019 due to anti-government protests, is taking prompt measures to prevent the potential epidemic.

Planes flying from Wuhan to Hong Kong are being parked at a specially designated area. Cleaning and disinfection are being increased rapidly at the arrival terminal for passengers from Wuhan, as reported by Time.

Coronavirus care at South Korean airports

Airline crew flying to and from South Korean airports are being offered hazardous-material suits, in addition to disinfecting planes more frequently, after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in South Korea.

Coronavirus screening at Heathrow, Paris and other European airports

Three European airports have direct flights to Wuhan, from major cities such as London, Rome, and Paris. Airlines such as China Southern and Air France offer non-stop flights to Europe throughout the year.

London Heathrow airport has designated a separate area in Terminal 4 to screen the passengers arriving from Wuhan and check for as well as inform the passengers about the symptoms.

US and Canadian airports screening for coronavirus infection

John F. Kennedy, Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports were the first to start screening for the coronavirus, followed by O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson International airports.

Canadian airports including Toronto international airport, Montreal international airport, and Vancouver international airport have announced that international passengers will have to undergo additional screening such as temperature and other symptomatic checks and inquiring about their visits to Wuhan to check for the possibility of having contracted the infection.

Measures against coronavirus at Indian airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, India, announced multiple preventive measures against the Wuhan coronavirus at seven airports including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Arriving passengers that travelled to Chinese cities such as Wuhan in the last 14 days and having symptoms of the viral infection are being asked to provide a self-declaration, while international passengers from China and Hong Kong are being screened at the pre-immigration areas of the airports. Thermal cameras are being installed and airport signage being displayed at all the seven airports.

How airports perform thermal screening of passengers



Airports perform thermal screening of passengers to spot fevers caused by infections such as CoV, swine flu, and influenza (such as H1N1). Thermal screening is performed using mass-screening systems that measure the skin temperature at high-speed using thermal imaging and temperature measurement equipment such as the FevIR Scan.

Such quick mass-screening ensures to take security measures without causing delays and discomfort to passengers.

Coronavirus symptoms

Symptoms of coronavirus infections can begin with simple cold and cough and mild fever, but aggravate if left untreated, leading to more severe respiratory illnesses such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). MERS-CoV transmission happens both through humans and animals such as dogs and cats.

Coronavirus vaccine



No vaccines exist currently to fight the coronavirus, but the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US is developing one but that would take at least a year to be available.

Coronavirus or MERS-CoV treatment

Most of the coronavirus drugs in the pipeline are at early stages of development, leaving anti-viral drugs used for other conditions as the only treatment options.