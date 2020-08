Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Aerospace Technology has named ten of the most influential people in commercial aerospace on Twitter during Q2 2020.

Biggest influencers in commercial aerospace: The top ten in Q2 2020

1. Flightradar 24 (@flightradar24)

Flightradar 24 is a platform that tracks the exact position of aircraft in real time globally. The air traffic data and its position is determined with the help of ADS-B receivers hosted by companies and private individuals and by using Multilateration (MLAT). This data is combined with the schedule and status of aircraft to create unique consumer as well as business applications.

Twitter followers: 646,525



GlobalData influencer score: 69

Get ready to track the final @airfrance Airbus A380 flight later today as the airline bids farewell to its A380 fleet. https://t.co/K6XIiwWzbj #AF380 pic.twitter.com/SWLoK1RTjM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 26, 2020

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is an international trade association of airlines. It represents as many as 290 airlines in 120 countries, accounting for 82% of the total air traffic.

IATA membership is open to all airlines having obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration. The organisation provides technical support to the airline industry in the areas of airline safety, security and sustainability. It also offers professional support such as consultancy services and expert advice.

Twitter followers: 233,731

GlobalData influencer score: 64

Airlines & airports will be implementing measures to keep air #travel safe.✈️ Here are tips for passengers to minimize risk of #COVID19 transmission. #InThisTogether #FlySafe pic.twitter.com/CQGc4cAEQ0 — IATA (@IATA) May 25, 2020

3. Nyc Aviation (@NYCAviation)

Nyc Aviation is an online website offering aviation analysis, updates, consulting and more to travellers, airline enthusiasts, and pilots alike. It provides information related to airlines and commercial aircraft manufacturers, along with planespotting guides and aircraft images.

Twitter followers: 57,923

GlobalData influencer score: 52

Just supported this @SouthwestAir 737-800 on LEGOIdeas. It has a "full interior, cargo hold, retractable landing gear, sturdy and functional flaps and even an optional power functions add on for spinning jet engines!!"https://t.co/T3PYFdpMyf pic.twitter.com/uW5bPudZhA — Ian Petchenik (@petchmo) June 8, 2020

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is the United Nation’s specialised agency for controlling civil aviation. The agency adheres to the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, and ensures that aviation standards and regulations are developed and maintained to control the global air transport system. It plays a crucial role in driving global socio-economic development.

Twitter followers: 120,235

GlobalData influencer score: 52

It's World Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) Day! Even in the #COVID19 context, AIS are crucial to the flow of data that underpins the safe, secure and sustainable operation of the global #aviation network. Join us in thanking all those who are ensuring its continuity. pic.twitter.com/ifi4dsA3T0 — ICAO (@icao) May 15, 2020

5. Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer)

Jason Rabinowitz is an airline journalist who researches and writes about airlines, planes, travel, transit, and more. He is currently the head of airline research at APTCO, a leader in airline pricing and retailing content, and focuses primarily on the airline amenities product. He specialises in areas such as reviewing in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems and other in-flight products. He also co-hosts AvTalk, an aviation podcast, along with Ian Petchenik.

Twitter followers: 47,723

GlobalData influencer score: 52

The 1st Airbus #A220 aircraft produced at the U.S. Manufacturing Facility has flown for the 1st time. The A220-300, destined for @Delta Air Lines, took off from the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile, AL, this morning, performed its test sequences & landed safely at 1:44 pm. pic.twitter.com/4P8mr74im8 — Airbus in the U.S (@AirbusInTheUS) June 2, 2020

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) is an association of airlines, companies, and suppliers looking to provide world-class travel experience to its passengers. The network is professionally managed by Kellen Company, a premier global association, offering its members the latest opportunities to collaborate with clients and to share information about the industry.

Twitter followers: 10,922

GlobalData influencer score: 47

Exciting cargo news: We added cargo capacity by removing seats from two A330 wide-body aircraft. The free cabin space will be used mainly for shipping supplies needed in the coronavirus pandemic. Read more: https://t.co/OlX75tValG #cargo #feelfinnair pic.twitter.com/6ltUPk98hE — Finnair (@Finnair) May 18, 2020

7. Aviation Addiction (@AviateAddict)

Aviation Addiction is an air traffic resource for aviation enthusiasts, flying organisations, pilots, instructors, plane spotters, and flying schools.

Twitter followers: 52,941

GlobalData influencer score: 47

Another special cargo delivery @SydneyAirport yesterday afternoon, when Antonov AN-124-100M-150 UR-82009 arrived from Colombo. The aircraft landed just ahead of a strong storm front, touching down with a 10-15kt Tailwind, and a 20kt Crosswind (note the 10° crab angle in Image 1) pic.twitter.com/yi9yk0Yesu — 16Right Media (@www16Right) April 11, 2020

8. Enviro Aero (@enviroaero)

Enviro Aero provides information on sustainable aviation, and is primarily driven by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG). ATAG is an independent agency comprising companies and member organisations throughout the global air transport industry.

Twitter followers: 9,835

GlobalData influencer score: 41

The airports in Aena’s network have operated over 800 essential rescue and cargo flights with medical supplies since the decree of state of emergency. These flights have allowed thousands of people to return to their home countries and provided needed supplies against #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/5bCgsz1jiP — Aena (@aena) May 20, 2020

9. Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation)

Bangalore Aviation is one of India’s leading website that deals in aviation analysis. It was launched in 2008 by aviation enthusiasts. It is a comprehensive site for aviation enthusiasts containing analyses, opinions, and information on airlines, aircraft, and airports, among others.

Twitter followers: 9,611

GlobalData influencer score: 40

How does the cabin air system work in an @Airbus aircraft?

Watch the video below and learn how our fleet keep their cabins free from virus and bacterias, such as #COVID19. #tapairportugal pic.twitter.com/qxlZRK3Olq — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) May 29, 2020

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is a non-profit organisation that supports companies relying on general aviation aircraft to make their businesses more efficient and successful.

Founded in 1947 in Washington, DC, the organisation comprises of more than 11,000 companies and hundreds of products and services that cater to the business aviation community.

Twitter followers: 37,997

GlobalData influencer score: 38

May 24th is #AviationMaintenance Technician Day, which is inspired by the unsung #history of Charles E. Taylor, the builder of the #engine used by the #WrightBrothers at #KittyHawk. Read the incredible story about this #aviation first at https://t.co/nnf4xdo2uW. pic.twitter.com/GVldGcVkYG — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) May 24, 2020

