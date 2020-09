Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aircraft leads as Aerospace Technology lists the top five terms tweeted on commercial aerospace in August 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

Aircraft – 94 mentions

The expected launch of the first B-21 Raider aircraft, the steps taken by various airlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the delivery of Airbus A320neo aircraft were some popularly discussed topics in August 2020. Steve Trimble, a defence editor, shared an article on the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber being developed by Northrop Grumman, a defence and aerospace company. The aircraft is equipped with digital engineering and modern software and is expected to be launched in the mid-2020s, the article noted.

Air Transport World, an online aviation magazine, shared an article on the steps taken by various airlines in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Japan Airlines, for example, is planning to acquire Airbus variants for its operations. Further, SpiceJet is planning to commence flights to the UK in September, while Virgin Australia is planning to remove wide body fleet and cut jobs.

In other news, Airways Magazine, a news magazine, shared an article on the delivery of the Airbus A320neo aircraft to Chinese airline Air Travel (previously Yunnan Hongtu Airlines) by GECAS, an aviation company. The new aircraft is the first of four A320neo to be delivered and is the first to be powered by leading edge aviation propulsion (LEAP), the article noted.

The first B-21 test aircraft in Northrop's final assembly plant in Palmdale is "starting to look like an airplane," the US Air Force says in this week-old news release I, annoyingly, had missed until about 15 minutes ago. https://t.co/SW0hy85Q9c

— Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 11, 2020

Fleet – 94 mentions

The delay in launch of SpaceX’s Starlink fleet, expansion of Gulfstream’s G700 flight testing programme and Aeroflot’s strategy to increase its fleet were popularly discussed in August. According to an article shared by SPACE.com, an astronomy and space news site, the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink fleet comprising 60 internet satellites from NASA-owned Kennedy Space Center in Florida was abruptly cancelled owing to bad weather. The launch of the company’s 1B radar Earth-observation satellite in addition to two smaller satellites for National Commission for Space Activities (CONAE), Argentina’s space agency, however, was successful from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the article noted.

Further, AirlineGeeks, an aviation news website, shared an article about Gulfstream’s G700 aircraft testing programme. The programme is aimed at expanding the company’s active fleet and providing safe and secure air travel to its customers. Major players in the industry including Gulfstream are revamping their strategies to survive during the pandemic by launching latest variants of their aircraft, the article noted.

In other news, Aircraft Interiors Expo, shared an article about the Russian airline company Aeroflot’s goal to increase its capacity to 130 million passengers by 2028. The company is planning to achieve this by expanding its fleet to 600 aircraft, of which 235 will be built in Russia. It is also planning to reduce the fares for economy class passengers in Russia by 30%, the article noted.

SpaceX delays Starlink fleet launch due to weather, aims for another rocket flight tonight https://t.co/iXLyWKwy6I pic.twitter.com/F5OR9CYjWy — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) August 30, 2020

Aviation – 78 mentions

The completion of flight test for Textron Aviation’s utility aircraft, the arrival of world’s largest cargo at a UK airport and Bombardier Aviation’s support for frontline workers of Covid-19 were popularly discussed during the month. Aviation International News shared an article about the successful completion of flight test for Textron Aviation’s Cessna SkyCourier aircraft. The aircraft flew for 95 minutes at 14,200ft during the test, which was predominantly used to test avionics, air control and anti-icing. Textron Aviation is planning to offer the high-wing, twin-turbo aircraft in a passenger version as well as a freighter and passenger combination, the article noted.

SpeedBird, a commercial aviation news provider, meanwhile shared an article about the Antonov An-225 Mriya’s landing at the Prestwick airport in the UK. The aircraft is equipped with six turbofan engines and has a take-off capacity of 640 tonnes. It is considered as the world’s heaviest cargo plane and was initially designed for carrying Russian space shuttle, the article noted.

In other news, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), shared an article about the humanitarian contributions made by Bombardier Aviation to the ongoing pandemic. Bombardier Aviation used its Global 7500 aircraft to deliver 2,800 face shields to HCA Healthcare, a non-profit healthcare operator. The face shields will be supplied to medical and healthcare workers in east Florida, the article noted.

Textron Aviation now has two Cessna SkyCouriers in its flight test fleet. https://t.co/sC3DkxeuRk — Aviation International News (@AINonline) August 11, 2020

Cargo – 42 mentions

China Airlines’ aircraft narrowly escaping a crash, SpiceJet’s expansion plans and Emirates supplying cargo to Beirut were widely discussed topics in August. According to an article shared by Isaac Alexander, an aviation and defence reporter, a China Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft had a close call at Taipei airport. The aircraft suffered a main gear burst after its ascent and was alerted by the crew after they noticed tyre debris on the runway. The aircraft returned to Taipei for inspection and a replacement aircraft left the airport seven hours later, the article noted.

Further, Airways Magazine, shared an article about Indian airline SpiceJet’s plan to add an Airbus A340 freighter to its cargo fleet. The new aircraft will transport goods to Europe, Africa and Commonwealth and Independent States (CIS). SpiceJet became the biggest cargo operator in India in June 2020 by delivering medical equipment and essentials for fighting the pandemic. The expansion of its cargo fleet also helped the airline to increase its revenue, the article added.

In other news, Simple Flying, an aviation news website, shared an article about UAE-based airline Emirates deploying 50 special cargo flights to Lebanese capital, Beirut. The cargo aircraft were sent for providing humanitarian assistance to the city, which is reeling under the ammonium nitrate explosion. According to the article, the cargo mostly comprised of aid such as food, medicines and clothing.

China Airlines Cargo B747-400F (B-18725) suffered maingear burst on climb-out from Taipei-Intl AP (RCTP), Taiwan. The pilots discontinued the climb, made a low-pass for damage inspection, then returned for a safe landing. https://t.co/z3XJObb5Xk https://t.co/uDigqb6pAk — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 29, 2020

Airport – 32 mentions

The crash of a UN cargo plane, landing failure of a Boeing 747-400F at a Chinese airport and an Ohio airport turning a hotspot for cargos were popularly discussed during the month. According to an article shared by Breaking Aviation News & Videos, a cargo plane commissioned by UN food agency crashed shortly after taking off from the Juba international airport in South Sudan. The crash resulted in several fatalities and injured one person. The plane was en route to the towns of Wau and Aweli, the article noted.

Tom Pallini, an aviation reporter, shared an article on how the Rickenbacker international airport in Colombus city of Ohio became a preferred airport among cargo carriers during the coronavirus pandemic. International airlines such as Cathay Pacific and Emirates have been regularly using the airport for delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) from Asia. The airport’s strategic location between Midwest and Northeast in the US was the main reason why it became popular among airlines, the article noted.

In other news, Aviation Safety Network, shared an article about a Boeing 747-400F aircraft, owned by Atlas Air, suffering an engine failure at the Shanghai-Pudong international airport in China. The flight sustained damage to three engines during landing on runway 17R, the article noted.