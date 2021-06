Longer trips of ten-plus nights are increasing in demand, a live GlobalData poll has revealed. With accidental savers on the rise and working from home making longer trips a possibility, longer holidays look set to boom post-COVID.

A live GlobalData poll* has revealed that over one in four (26%) respondents now prefer to take a leisure trip of ten-plus nights, which was the second-most popular length of trip behind stays of between four and six nights (28%).

Opting for an extended trip has become increasingly inviting. Pent-up demand for travel has risen rapidly as restrictions progressively ease. Many travelers are desperate to escape their lockdown locations, and are in need of a change of scenery. A lengthier trip gives the optimal amount of time to fully switch off and reset, which is likely to be driving the increase in demand. Furthermore, GlobalData analysis showed that in 2019, the average domestic trip length was 4.45 days and international trips were 9.22 days revealing the demand for longer stays has risen considerably since the start of the pandemic, especially for domestic trips.



Some have become accidental savers

Some consumers have experienced a strain on their finances, whilst others have become accidental savers. With less opportunity for recreational spending, reduced expenditure on commuting, and the inability to travel, some have saved considerable sums of money. These inflated funds may have contributed to the increased desire for longer stays.

Travelers who have seen a considerable increase in savings are more likely to splash out on longer stays. Adding an additional night onto a trip generally results in the average cost per night decreasing, meaning the increased cost of a longer stay is minimal. Therefore, those with higher travel budgets will easily be swayed by the prospect a longer holiday. The pandemic has fueled the desire to travel and make-up for lost time – longer stays are a great way to this.

Remote working makes longer trips possible

Remote working could potentially change the way we travel, and the possibility to work anywhere could improve the attractiveness of an extended holiday.

The pandemic has accelerated the work from home model, and the tourism industry could benefit. Some working from home no longer require a fixed location and only need somewhere quiet with an internet connection, usually those who are independent remote workers on a higher salary. This new working model, which seems set to stay for some time, could further increase the desire to blend a traditional holiday with a ‘workcation’. For those seeking a different location, they may look to book a longer holiday, utilizing some of their annual leave, whilst working remotely for the remaining days to maximize trip length. This new type of traveler could benefit accommodation sharing providers who can offer a home away from home.

The pandemic has changed the way we work and travel, and with the possibility to combine both, longer holidays could increase. Pandemic savers and remote workers with increased flexibility/independence will likely lead this trend – especially with the ability to work anywhere in the world.

