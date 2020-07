Mubadala Investment Company’s advanced composite aerostructure development unit Strata Manufacturing has delivered shipsets of the assembled A350-900 widebody aircraft’s inboard flaps (IBF) to Airbus.

At its facility in the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata has concluded the full first article inspection for the fabrication of six IBF components.

The company will now move onto the fabrication and assembling of the IBF in collaboration with Airbus.

Strata will use hot drape forming and computer-controlled robotic automated tape layup machines to completely automate the manufacturing process of the IBF.

Strata Manufacturing chief executive Ismail Ali Abdulla was quoted by The National as saying: “This is a testament of our capabilities and focus to elevate our status as a sole supplier alongside with Airbus of the wing part.”



The company was selected by Airbus for the supply of the IBF for the A350-900 aircraft during the 50th edition of the UK’s Farnborough Airshow in 2016.

Starting operations in 2010, Strata currently manufactures parts on widebodies, business jets and turboprops.

Aerospace companies Boeing, Airbus, Italy’s Leonardo and Switzerland’s Pilatus Aircraft are among its client base.

Strata is engaged in the manufacturing of composite parts for wings and tail fins on various jets.

In May 2018, Strata had signed an agreement to build belly fairings for Pilatus Aircraft’s PC-24 family of twin-engine business jets. The deal was aimed at supporting the future production of the complete composite shipset of PC-24 aircraft in the UAE.