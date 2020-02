United Technologies Corp unit Collins Aerospace has opened a new 110,000ft² landing systems facility near Fort Worth in Haltom City, Texas.

The new site will serve as the company’s wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub.

It will cater to airline customers in the North Texas region.

Before this, the company’s wheel and brake MRO facilities in Louisville and Los Angeles were used to exclusively serve these customers.

The new facility is expected to generate 40 jobs.



Collins Aerospace Landing Systems vice-president Ajay Mahajan said: “Our multimillion-dollar investment in this new site will allow us to better serve our military landing gear and commercial wheel and brake customers in North Texas.

“We are committed to providing our customers with innovative, industry-leading solutions coupled with superior service, and this new facility will help us further both of those objectives.”

In addition to the MRO services, the new facility will expand the company’s landing gear capability.

As Collins Aerospace’s Centre of Excellence for military landing gear, the Haltom facility will support the company’s increased demand, meanwhile the facility’s procurement, supply chain, engineering, programme management and operations teams will support customers.

The company expects the new facility to achieve full capability in the coming months.

Earlier this month, Collins Aerospace announced plans to expand its carbon brake manufacturing facilities in Spokane (Washington) and Pueblo (Colorado).

The company intends to invest $145m in its Spokane facility to expand its existing carbon brake manufacturing capacity by more than 50%.

Collins Aerospace Systems and Lufthansa Technik recently reached an A320neo aircraft nacelle maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) services licence agreement.