Customised aero engine solutions provider MTU Maintenance has opened its new office in Dubai, UAE.

Located close to Dubai International Airport (DXB), the facility is part of the company’s global growth strategy and aims to meet the needs of its customers more efficiently.

According to MTU Maintenance, demand for narrow-body services is expected to grow in the Middle East. The company has also witnessed a rise in CFM56 and V2500 shop visits from the region.

MTU Maintenance has facilities in Hannover and Zhuhai.

MTU Maintenance Middle East and South-East Asia marketing and sales vice-president Sami Ben-Kraiem said: “We have over 20 customers in the region. MTU tailors excellent solutions for a variety of engine types, including for the GE90, the world’s largest turbofan.



“We support our customers with these high-value engines from their entry into service, for example, with sale and leaseback, reliable MRO performance, right up to the migration or exit of such fleets, both within and beyond the region.”

The company recently opened Lease Services offices in Singapore and Dublin, Ireland.

A unit of MTU Aero Engines, MTU Maintenance is one of the leading manufacturers of aircraft engines.

It has a portfolio that includes nearly 30 engine types, including the PW1100G-JM and Leap-1B.

The company specialises in low-pressure turbines, high-pressure compressors, turbine centre frames, manufacturing processes and repair techniques.

In May 2019, MTU Aero Engines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Serbian Government to establish a new repair facility in the country.