Information technology consulting services firm Zeevo Group and UK-based AMS Aircraft Services (AMS) are set to form an alliance to deliver commercial aircraft technical services to clients in the Americas and beyond.

As part of the partnership, the companies will deploy their capabilities, technologies, and experience to deliver the services to clients.

Zeevo noted that the existing aviation operating environment across global key markets is rife with endemic headwinds, further exacerbated by ongoing developments such as the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Asia.

The Wuhan virus is affecting the cash flows of airlines. The MAX grounding is constricting aircraft availability, and the accelerating replacement cycle is expected to trigger increasing volume of ageing aircraft retirements.



Zeevo Group CEO Joey Johnsen said: “These challenges necessitate greater diligence by all stakeholders in the aircraft financing, leasing, and operating chain to understand their fleets and have the right processes and technical support procedures in place to expediently react to arising situations in asset management, as well as aircraft maintenance and transitions.”

The alliance will compound technical capabilities and technology and aims to deliver technical support services covering pre-delivery, mid-term, and redelivery inspections.

AMS Aircraft Services CEO Mike Skinner said: “The relationship will further advance AMS’ local presence in key markets and enhance the support through combining the companies’ offerings to their aviation clients. The joint aim is to minimise clients’ risks, delays, and overall costs.

“Teaming up with Zeevo will enhance our aircraft management solutions, expand core competencies and provide an established presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa to serve our respective clients.”