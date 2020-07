Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Space-focused holding company Voyager has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Pioneer Astronautics.

Founded by Dr Robert Zubrin, Pioneer Astronautics is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

The company specialises in manufacturing and providing new technologies for the advancement of humans into space and improve life on Earth.

Pioneer Astronautics is also one of the four businesses chosen by Nasa under the Artemis programme. It will support the development of lunar technologies and is responsible for the development and demonstration of hardware that will have the ability to produce oxygen and steel from lunar regolith.

Pioneer Astronautics founder and president Zubrin said: “While the space industry has evolved immensely in the 24 years since we first launched Pioneer Astronautics, our goal of inventing and proving new technologies to advance humanity’s reach into space has remained the same.



“Now, with the innovative environment Voyager provides us, we’re able to confidently accelerate toward this goal, knowing we have the support of long-term, permanent capital.”

The cash and stock transaction is the second acquisition for Voyager.

Headquartered in Denver, Voyager’s portfolio now includes Pioneer Astronautics and Altius Space Machines.

The acquisition will further enhance Voyager’s plan to develop a vertically integrated and publicly traded NewSpace company.

Voyager president and COO Kuta said: “By centralising critical business functions at the holding company level, Dr Zubrin and his team will now have their full resources available to tackle what’s next in NewSpace. Dr Zubrin is a true industry visionary, and we are thrilled to welcome Pioneer Astronautics to our team.”