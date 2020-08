Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Russian airline holding company Volga-Dnepr Group has taken the delivery of a Boeing wide-body airliner 777 Freighter.

The aircraft has departed from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, to join the group’s fleet of 24 Boeing freighters.

Volga-Dnepr subsidiary AirBridgeCargo will operate the fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter through a sale-leaseback agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).

DAE chief executive officer Firoz Tarapore said: “We are delighted to welcome Volga-Dnepr Group as our newest customer as they introduce the 777 Freighter to their fleet.

“DAE Capital is the world’s largest lessor of the profitable and efficient 777 Freighter. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Volga-Dnepr Group as they continue to grow their successful operations.”



The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,970nm with a 102,010kg payload. This carrier, along with the 747F, is the only freighter capable of carrying tall and outsized cargo loads on 3m-tall pallets.

Volga-Dnepr Group operates 17 747 freighters and five 737 freighters.

Boeing commercial sales and marketing senior vice-president Ihssane Mounir said: “We are honoured to partner with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise and Volga-Dnepr Group to introduce the 777 Freighter to Volga’s customers.

“We look forward to introducing the unsurpassed efficiency and capability of the 777 Freighter to complement Volga’s existing fleet.”

Last September, China Airlines procured six 777 Freighters from Boeing in a $2.1bn deal.

In May, US carrier Delta Air Lines considered retiring its fleet of Boeing 777s to cut costs following the decline passenger traffic as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.