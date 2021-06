Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Vertically integrated drone technologies solution provider Volatus Aerospace has selected full-service drone solutions provider OmniView Tech as its distribution partner in Canada.

OmniView Tech will serve as the exclusive distributor of FIXAR vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) commercial drones.

The appointment follows Volatus’ announcement to commence manufacturing of up to 1,200 units of the remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) a year.

Production will be carried out at its new facility at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro, Ontario.

Transport Canada recently approved the VTOL for flight.



Volatus CEO Glen Lynch said: “This aircraft is both technologically superior and simple in its launch and land use of unique, fixed-angle rotors.

“We are proudly going to manufacture this RPAS in Canada and provide an excellent, economic option for LiDAR and photogrammetric survey and mapping missions.

“We have chosen OmniView as our distribution partner because they are the largest, most experienced RPAS sales and servicing organisation in the country. Our customers will benefit from the best customer service available.”

Volatus will initially launch its 2kg payload capacity drone, FIXAR 007.

The RPAS features a swappable payload module that is suitable for various uses, including mapping / photogrammetry, laser scanning (LiDAR), last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, critical infrastructure monitoring and more.

OmniView Tech CEO Johann Reandino said: “The FIXAR product delivers a solution many of our customers are looking for and need. It is a commercial workhorse that combines the best characteristics of heavy-duty quadcopters and fixed-wing RPAS.

“We know there is much more to come from the relationship in terms of additional product and training options.”