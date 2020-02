The Vistara joint venture (JV) between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA) has taken the delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The wide-body aircraft will be used to offer medium-haul and long-haul flight services.

This is the first of six aircraft that Vistara is acquiring from Boeing.

Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner features 299 seats, which are available in three-class cabin configuration of Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

Vistara chief executive officer Leslie Thng was quoted as saying: “This aircraft delivery marks a new phase of growth for Vistara and unlocks our potential to become one of the world’s best airlines.



“The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is one of world’s most technologically advanced aircraft. We are delighted to add it to our growing fleet with a brand new wide-body product designed to global standards, hence offering the anew feeling of flying ‘to our customers across the world’.

“We will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliners to soon begin flying long-haul routes, providing authentic Indian hospitality to customers in a modern, global setting.”

Vistara operates more than 200 flights a day connecting 36 destinations.

The carrier’s second Dreamliner is currently in the production stage and will be delivered soon.

Last month, Vistara was reported to gradually stop using nine Boeing 737-800NG aircraft as it opted to induct nine ex-Jet Airways Boeing 737-800s last year.

Tata Sons owns a 51% stake in Vistara and the remaining 49% is held by SIA.