UK-based Vertical Aerospace has selected Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop its next-generation Seraph electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The platform was chosen following a competitive evaluation.

Dassault Aviation extended the use of the Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform for all programmes in July last year.

Named ‘Reinvent the Sky’, the industry solution experience based on the Cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help the company in managing the eVTOL aircraft prototype development.

It currently has a team of 100 engineers and technical experts, who are working remotely.



Vertical Aerospace Flight Systems IPT lead Owen Thompson Cheel said: “At Vertical Aerospace, we were fortunate to have moved onto the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the Cloud before we were remote working.

“The team has all they need to work from home and by using the platform on the Cloud, we have been able to continue working with virtually no difference in performance.

“It’s an excellent case for working on the Cloud, and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has allowed us to remain agile and secure without loss of capability, effectively maintaining business continuity.”

Vertical Aerospace’s Seraph can fly at speeds of up to 80km/h carrying 250kg.

The eVTOL requires advanced functionalities for electrical systems, change management, regulations, compliance and greater collaboration among teams.

In July 2019, Vertical Aerospace partnered with Honeywell to use its fly-by-wire aircraft control systems for the planned eVTOL aircraft.