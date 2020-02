End-to-end aerial data collection services provider DroneUp and the US state of Arizona have signed a participating addendum for drone services.

The addendum is for the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services.

The services are offered via NASPO’s ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization and available to all 50 US states, the District of Columbia, and the territories.

Claimed to be the first of its kind for the drone industry, the award enables states to acquire complete drone solutions.

On signing of the participating addendum by the state, all state agencies, commissions, political subdivisions, institutions, and local public bodies allowed by law will be offered complete drone solutions.



The award can be used on various services, including emergency support services, law enforcement support, aerial inspection or mapping data services, agricultural and game management, and agency media relations and marketing. The contract is not limited to these categories.

The Commonwealth of Virginia was the first to grant DroneUp with the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) Services Master Agreement in August 2019.

When awarded the first multi-state contract, DroneUp CEO Tom Walker said: “We appreciate the Commonwealth’s efforts to streamline public sector access to leading-edge UAS services through this award. We look forward to supporting our hardworking state and local agencies both in the Commonwealth and nationwide.”

Earlier last month, South Dakota and Alaska signed for the UAV services.