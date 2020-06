Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has relaxed the operational restrictions it placed against Chinese airlines.

Earlier this month, the US DOT issued the suspension order for all scheduled passenger flights of Chinese carriers to and from the country.

It was issued in response to the Government of the People’s Republic of China’s violation of Air Transport Agreement.

The department has now modified its earlier decision, which was to go into effect today after Beijing allowed US airlines to resume flight service to China.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) has issued the necessary permissions allowing Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to restart service between the two countries.



These two carriers stopped flying to the region due to the Covid-19 outbreak in February.

Following this announcement, Chinese airlines can now operate four weekly round-trips to the US. Further increase in service will depend on the progress of the negotiation.

A statement by the DOT in the revised order read: “As the DOT stated in Order 2020-6-1, the DOT’s overriding goal is not the perpetuation of this situation, but rather an improved environment wherein the carriers of both parties will be able to exercise fully their bilateral rights. The most recent CAAC action has not created that environment.

“However, should the CAAC adjust its policies to bring about the necessarily improved situation for US carriers, the Department is fully prepared to once again revisit the action it announced in Order 2020-6-1 and the present order.”