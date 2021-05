Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

United Airlines has revealed plans to fly 80% of its US flight schedule in July this year compared with the same period in 2019.

The carrier announced that it will add more than 400 daily flights to its schedule and increase service to reopened European destinations.

This is United’s largest monthly schedule since before the pandemic and it comes after the carrier saw its bookings for summer travel increase by 214% compared with 2020 levels.

In line with this announcement, the airline will add new routes to it its domestic operation, including in Bozeman, Montana; Orange County, California; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Yellowstone/Cody, Wyoming.

The increase will see its domestic network increase by 17% compared with the previous month.



United domestic network planning and scheduling vice-president Ankit Gupta said: “This July we’re taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network.

“By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we’re able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the US so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them.”

On the international level, United is resuming and increasing its flight schedule to Europe. It will also advance its New York/Newark and Dubrovnik flight service to 1 July.

The carrier plans to resume flight service from New York and Newark to Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid, subject to these countries’ regulation regarding vaccinated travellers.

United will also alter its flight schedule at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to enhance customers’ experience.

In July, ORD and IAD will serve more than 480 and 220 daily departures, respectively.