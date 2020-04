Airbus Defence and Space has entered an agreement with the French Space Agency (CNES) to develop an instrument for the thermal infrared imaging satellite for high-resolution natural resource assessment (TRISHNA) system.

Under this contract, Airbus will be responsible for the production of the thermal infrared instrument for the TRISHNA satellite.

The company will offer an affordable high-performance instrument, leveraging other programmes’ advanced technologies and synergies.

CNES and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have partnered on the development of the satellite project.

Airbus Space Systems head Jean-Marc Nasr said: “Thanks to ambitious science missions like TRISHNA, our industry has reached a technological maturity that opens up a new era of commercial observation of the Earth and all related applications.



“France’s world-leading expertise in the Earth observation export market, combined with the unmatched efficiency and ambition of the Indian space industry is going to bring thermal infrared imagery to a new level.

“This will enable breakthrough applications in agriculture, urban and coastal zone management, meteorology, climate science and many commercial applications.”

The TRISHNA satellite will be used for climate monitoring and operational application.

When operational, TRISHNA will support Earth’s water resources management.

Under this partnership, ISRO will be the prime contractor for the satellite and provide the visible and short-wave infrared instrument.

France and India will share the ground segment.

