The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) and non-profit organisation Pharma.Aero have partnered to develop global guidance for the transport of potential Covid-19 vaccines.

The guidance will prepare the air cargo industry to play a major role in the global supply chain of the vaccine as and when it is available in the market.

Pharma.Aero chairman Nathan De Valck said: “Setting up reliable end-to-end air transportation for pharma shippers is part of the vision and mission of Pharma.Aero. Amongst our members i.e. life sciences and pharmaceutical shippers, certified airport communities and air cargo operators, we have a track record of project-based collaboration.”

Under this programme, a working group consisting of members from both organisations, as well as other international organisations, will develop the guidance in four work packages.

Feedback from all stakeholders in the supply chain of air cargo and pharmaceuticals will be taken into consideration.



The guidance once drafted will be shared with the industry through white papers and webinars.

The programme is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

TIACA Flexport Airfreight board member and global head Neel Jones Shah said: “Covid-19 vaccine delivery will be one of the biggest logistical challenges in modern history. No one company can own the end-to-end vaccine supply chain.

“I’m proud to be a member of the TIACA and Pharma.Aero working group, which is doing the critical work of connecting all vaccine supply chain stakeholders to foster effective communication and collaboration.

“We need to start working together now to ensure the industry is prepared when the time comes.”