Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) fully owned The Helicopter Company (THC) has entered an agreement to acquire ten Airbus H125 helicopters.

The order is part of THC’s plans to expand its fleet and introduce new services to meet the increasing market demand and support the Kingdom’s broader aviation sector.

The Airbus H125 can ferry up to six passengers and be modified to meet changing requirements.

THC will leverage the fleet for new services and tasks such as filming, banner towing, and surveying.

THC CEO Arnaud Martinez said: “By signing this agreement, THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan.



“We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services that guarantee passengers a one-of-a-kind experience to relish the beauty of the Kingdom from above.

“I would like to thank our partners at Airbus Helicopters who have ensured we have reached an agreement that matches our requirements, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration in the near future.”

THC was established to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and produce long-term commercial returns.

Airbus Helicopters recently delivered a first of 16 specially designed H125 helicopters to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).