American company Textron Aviation has reportedly announced that 250 jobs will be cut due to the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The move is part of its parent company’s restructuring strategy to help adapt to the current economic situation.

It will affect employees at Textron Aviation facilities in the country and 70 workers in Wichita.

The company is reportedly planning to implement furloughs for the rest of the year.

In a statement, the company was quoted by Kake News as saying: “As Textron Aviation continues to adjust to the evolving global economic uncertainty and existing market conditions, the company has announced workforce reductions and additional periodic furloughs in some functional areas throughout the remainder of 2020.



“Today, workforce reductions affect approximately 250 salaried exempt and salaried non-exempt employees across the company’s workforce at most of our US facilities.

"Bargained employees are not impacted by today's announcement.

“Textron Aviation remains focused on continuing to support our customers with best-in-class aircraft and services during this difficult time.”

Last week, Textron announced plans to lay off up to 1,950 employees, which represents 6% of its workforce. However, the company did not provide details affecting its units.

The company furloughed around 7,000 employees in the US in March.

Several aerospace companies are facing extreme challenges as a result of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland (NI) based company Thompson Aero Seating revealed plans to lay off up to 500 people.