Aerospace components service provider and Triumph Systems & Support subsidiary Triumph Aviation Services-Asia (TASA) has secured a wheel maintenance contract from Thai Summer Airways.

The contract covers the carrier’s Boeing 737-800 fleet.

Under the contract, TASA will be responsible for repair and maintenance support, as well as asset management as part of a ‘Power-by Cycle’ (PBC) programme.

Thai Summer Airways is a low-cost carrier and operates commercial flight services from U-Tapao International Airport. The carrier’s first scheduled flights will officially start in May.

Triumph Systems & Support executive vice-president William Kircher said: “TASA’s full spectrum wheels and brakes service capabilities, including our non-destructive testing capacity, were key considerations for this new customer.



“Having the ability to rapidly respond, along with our close geographic proximity and reduced turnaround times, are major factors in the trust and confidence that regional customers continue to have in TASA and the services we provide.”

Triumph Systems & Support offers repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components. Some of them include engine nacelles, flight control surfaces, and various aircraft accessories.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group is the parent company of Triumph Systems & Support.

Earlier this year, Triumph Group secured a contract from Airbus to supply uplocks for A321XLR single-aisle aircraft.