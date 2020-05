Private jet charters and aircraft management service provider Talon Air has added Gulfstream G550 and GV aircraft to its ultra-long-range fleet.

Both the G550 and GV will be based in the New York Metropolitan area. With this addition, Talon now operates 13 heavy jets, ten of which are Gulfstreams.

The company’s long-range fleet are equipped with high-speed international Wi-Fi and feature berthable leather seating, enhanced soundproofing, and a cabin attendant.

Talon CEO James Chitty said: “Fleet growth is always an exciting time for the Talon team, and we anticipate that demand for these aircraft will be very strong.

“Aircraft owners recognise that Talon Air offers industry-leading levels of safety and client service, while also providing unsurpassed charter demand. Now, more than ever, travellers are interested in their personal well-being and peace of mind – Talon provides that.”



Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Talon Air manages and operates a fleet of 40 aircraft. Besides Gulfstream G550 and GV, the fleet includes Bombardier Challenger 604 and 300, Hawker 4000 and 900XP.

It also has ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern Wingman and IS-BAO Stage III certification.

Earlier this month, Talon Air renewed two of the private aviation industry’s third-party safety ratings, ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage III. The renewal came after a comprehensive on-site audit.