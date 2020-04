Swift Tactical Systems has reached a commercial agreement with Silvus Technologies to speed-up the delivery of its unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs).

Under this partnership, Swift’s unmanned systems will be combined with Silvus’ advanced MIMO communication systems.

Integrating Silvus’ locally manufactured radios into its US-manufactured UAV family will enable Swift to deliver its government contracts.

The integrated systems will enhance commercial and advanced military missions, as well as research and development for future applications.

Swift Tactical Systems vice-president Alex Echeverria said: “Swift Tactical Systems is utilising Silvus radios to support complex missions and RF requirements, enabling our suite of unmanned systems to pull C2, telemetry, and all of our sensor data for reliable, unparalleled datalink capabilities.



“The flexibility and adaptability of Silvus Technologies will enable us to accelerate the delivery of our UAVs for highly sensitive missions.”

Swift secured a multi-agency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contract from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The contract was awarded to support Bahamas Ministry of National Security, law enforcement, immigration, and customs agencies.

As part of this programme, Swift will deliver 55 short and medium-range drones. The systems are expected to enhance the commonwealth’s capability to fight against crime, human, drug and gun trafficking, illegal immigration, and poaching.

Silvus Technologies Unmanned Systems director Kasey Cooper said: “A Swift unmanned system integrated with Silvus Streamcaster will increase the situational awareness of Bahamian agencies, and the beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) structures and installations that need surveillance. We are proud to contribute to this incredibly talented Swift team.”

Swift will also leverage the radios on projects such as the High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) aircraft.