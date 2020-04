Aerospace company Boeing has reportedly planned to launch a second unpiloted test flight of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS).

In December 2019, the ferry ship failed in docking with the ISS due to software glitches, including a timing issue with the spacecraft’s computer.

Citing a person familiar with the plan, The Washington Post reported that the repeat test flight is most likely to occur sometime in October or November.

Boeing stated: “Flying another uncrewed flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer.

“We will then proceed to the tremendous responsibility and privilege of flying astronauts to the International Space Station.”



Boeing and SpaceX are developing the capsules for Nasa in contracts valued at up to $6.8bn.

SpaceX is slated to conduct its first crewed flight of its Dragon capsule next month.

In a separate development, Boeing has decided to temporarily suspend all 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC) until further notice.

The decision is effective from 8 April and is expected to affect the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.

Meanwhile, those who can work remotely will continue to do so while employees unable to do so will receive paid leave for ten working days.