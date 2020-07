Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet is set to operate its maiden long haul flight to Amsterdam on 1 August.

The carrier will operate the flight between Amsterdam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to repatriate Indians.

Last week, SpiceJet was selected to operate charter flight services to the UK and US from India.

SpiceJet tweeted: “SpiceJet will operate its first long-haul flight to bring back Indians waiting to come from Europe. 1st flight departs from Amsterdam on 1 August Limited seats available.”

The carrier will operate an Airbus A330-900neo wide-bodied aircraft on wet lease from Portuguese charter firm Hifly.



Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 has a maximum range of 17,500km. it comes in 371-seat configuration with 353 in economy and 18 in business class.

Times of India quoted a SpiceJet official as saying: “This A330-900 can do India-US non-stop. We plan to use it initially for charters to wherever the demand is for. Later it may be used for scheduled flights under the travel bubbles India is forming with some countries. That is an option. For now, it will be used for charters that can be booked by any organisations.”

With this move, SpiceJet is reportedly trying out wide-body operations.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced that it was operating 25 flights to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman as part of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

Late last month, the US Department of Transport (DOT) reportedly restricted Air India from operating repatriation charter flights from the country.

Indian Aviation Ministry recently extended the cap on airfares for domestic travel until 24 November or until further orders.