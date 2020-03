The scheduled liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, was aborted due to a technical issue.

In a tweet, SpaceX said that a standard auto-abort was ‘triggered due to out of family data during engine power check’.

The company added: “Will announce next launch date opportunity once confirmed on the Range’.

The next scheduled liftoff will be decided after confirmation with the US Space Force’s 45th Space Wing. It is expected to be on Wednesday.

The last-second abort occurred on Sunday when the engines of the Falcon 9 rocket fired up on launch complex 39A.



SpaceX supply chain supervisor Michael Andrews was quoted by CNN as saying that ‘the rocket was in good health’.

The computers called for the launch hold after detecting ‘unexpected data during an engine power check’.

According to Andrews, the systems have the capability to trigger abort automatically in such cases.

The incident has not happened for the first time. In June 2010, SpaceX aborted the countdown on the inaugural launch of Falcon 9.

It will be the 83rd Falcon 9 rocket flight since its inaugural launch. It would also be the sixth SpaceX launch of this year.

The 229ft-tall Falcon 9 rocket is set to deploy 60 more Starlink internet satellites.

SpaceX has plans to place more than 1,500 of the satellites in the orbit by late next year or 2022, reported Spaceflight Now.