SpaceX has successfully launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites into a low-Earth orbit.

The new batch was carried onboard the partially reusable two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle Falcon 9 and lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida yesterday (7 April).

The company in a statement said: “This was the seventh launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and two Starlink missions.”

Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the company’s ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ drone ship around nine minutes after take-off.

The latest batch marks the tenth successful launch for SpaceX and a total of 300 Starlink satellites launched this year.



The California-based launch service provider previously launched 60 satellites each on 4, 11, 14 and 24 March.

During this year, the company aims for a total of 1,500 Starlink satellites and to provide high-speed internet access to users around the world through its Starlink mega-constellation.

The latest launch came a week after SpaceX’s uncrewed Starship SN11 prototype rocket exploded mid-air after taking off from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas.