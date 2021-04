Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Singapore has decided to accept the pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test results on the IATA Travel Pass from next month.

This move comes after Singapore Airlines successfully implemented the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass mobile application pilot on its flight to London, UK, last month.

Starting 1 May, passengers travelling to Singapore can share pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test results through IATA Travel Pass during check-in, and on arrival at the immigration checkpoints at Changi Airport.

The initiative is part of the ongoing collaboration between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and IATA to offer enhanced travel experience amid the pandemic through digital certificates of Covid-19 tests.

The information presented on the IATA Travel Pass should fulfil Singapore’s Covid-19 pre-departure test requirements for entry into Singapore.



CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said: “We have built upon our long-standing and deep partnership with IATA to develop solutions to facilitate travel. This latest collaboration with IATA demonstrates our shared commitment to drive the adoption of digital health certificates and restore international air travel.

“As we look to safely rebuild the Changi air hub, we will continue to explore other solutions that can provide similarly secure and verifiable means of sharing health certificates for safe international travel.”

Welcoming Singapore’s decision, IATA director-general Willie Walsh said: “Having the confidence of an aviation leader like Singapore accept IATA Travel Pass is hugely significant. Ongoing trials put us on track for IATA Travel Pass to be a critical tool for the industry’s restart by delivering verified travel health credentials to governments.”

Besides Singapore Airlines, more than 20 airlines have announced trials of the IATA Travel Pass.