The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has decided to cut 96% of the originally scheduled capacity amid curbs in place to control the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The move follows after several governments around the world have enforced stringent border controls in the last week.

The decision will lead to grounding nearly 138 out of 147 SIA and SilkAir aircraft while the group’s low-cost unit Scoot will ground 47 of its 49 aircraft.



It is not clear when the group’s normal service will resume.

Meanwhile, SIA has planned to undertake all measures to reduce the impact of the outbreak on the company.

In a statement, the company said: “The SIA Group diversified its network and set up Scoot to spread its risks and cater to a wide range of passenger and market segments.”

“However, without a domestic segment, the group’s airlines become more vulnerable when international markets increasingly restrict the free movement of people or ban air travel altogether.”

“The resultant collapse in the demand for air travel has led to a significant decline in SIA’s passenger revenues.”

The company is in discussions with manufacturers to delay the deliveries of upcoming aircraft.

The group’s management has even agreed to salary cuts. It is also in talks with many financial institutions to help meet its financing needs in future.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached 351,377 globally while the death toll from the outbreak has reached 15,340.