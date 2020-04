Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Private jet charter company Set Jet has become the first company to perform free coronavirus (Covid-19) antibody indicator testing of its members.

Equipped with the technology, all staff, including pilots, cabin hostesses, maintenance personnel and member services representatives, will be tested just before flights.

Test results will be kept confidential and provided in approximately ten to 15 minutes, according to the company.



The quick, on-site Covid-19 antibody indicator tests are managed under a partnership between the company and Arizona-based patient care provider The CORE Institute.

Set Jet CEO Tom Smith said: “Set Jet, with its fanatically clean private terminal, member’s lounge and spacious 13 to 15 seat VIP-configured aircraft was already a much better solution than flying commercial or with other high capacity semi-private operators.

“Now, with Set Jet’s employee and pre-flight Covid-19 Member Testing Program, there is not a safer way to fly anywhere in the world during these challenging times.”

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Set Jet introduced flights in late-2019. It has yet to cancel a single flight and so far maintained a 100% dispatch rate.

The membership-based company noted that hygiene and safety measures will be enhanced across its aircraft, private terminal and member lounge. It will perform cleaning and sterilising procedures using hospital-grade disinfectant before, during and after each flight.

Moreover, the company is currently working on offering tests for interested non-Set Jet members. It could be available in the coming weeks.

The confirmed cases on Covid-19 have reached 941,202 worldwide while the death toll is 47,631.