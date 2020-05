Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

French aerospace company Safran has reportedly cut 3,000 workers in Mexico to help deal with the crisis caused by coronavirus (Covid-19).

The company operates two production plants in Queretaro, Mexico. These centres of excellence manufacture CFM56 and SaM146 engine parts, as well as landing gear components for Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Safran also three maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centres in Querétaro.



Reuters reported that the company has notified the decision to its employees last month.

Safran spokeswoman was quoted by the news agency as saying “We face a sharp drop in customer orders.

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“Unfortunately, this situation is affecting our business and we must take steps to adapt to clients requests. One of these steps is a reduction of the workload.

“This tough step is proposed in order to preserve the longer-term existence of Safran in Mexico and to protect more than 10,000 jobs still active in the country.”

The company temporary closed 45 over 250 sites as of 22 April.

It also furloughed its workforce with 35% on a worldwide basis and 45% in France as of 22 April.

Additionally, the company also reduced investments (CAPEX), research and development expenses and operating costs (OPEX).

Safran operates in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defence markets.

The company had more than 95,000 employees and posted sales of €24.6bn last year.

Confirmed cases on coronavirus have reached 3,847,047 globally, while death toll stood at 269,594.