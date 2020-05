Irish budget airline Ryanair has revealed plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from 1 July.

The carrier will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

Ryanair will comply with government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being enforced at airports.

Onboard cabin crew will wear face masks/coverings and in-flight services will also be limited to pre-packaged snacks and drinks.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

Additionally, all onboard transactions will be cashless and toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request.



Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said: “It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards. Governments around Europe have implemented a four-month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Ryanair will work closely with public health authorities to ensure that these flights comply, where possible, with effective measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In a separate development, Ryanair has begun consultations with its personnel and unions to cut up to 3,000 jobs as the airline struggles amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The job cuts will mainly affect pilots and cabin crew.

The carrier is also considering base closures, pay cuts of up to 20% and sending employees on unpaid leave. It has decided to not request or receive state aid.