Rolls-Royce has launched a new manufacturing facility in Bristol, UK, to develop jet engine technologies.

Generating 150 jobs in the city, the facility represents an investment of £25m.

The new site will develop components for the Rolls-Royce UltraFan engine demonstrator.

The new engine design offers a fuel consumption reduction of at least 25% and CO 2 emissions compared with the previous Trent engine.

The new composite technology site will be used for producing fan blades and cases for jet engines leveraging carbon-fibre composites.



A carbon-fibre composite-developed fan system can save almost 700kg an aircraft.

Rolls-Royce aerospace technology and future programmes director Alan Newby said: “This incredible new facility exemplifies our commitment to creating cleaner, more efficient forms of power.

“Our highly skilled employees will use the latest technology, materials and manufacturing techniques to develop components that will contribute to lighter, quieter, more powerful jet engines with fewer emissions.”

In addition to the low-energy, low emissions processes, Rolls-Royce will focus on using waste-reducing materials.

The company has committed to be emissions-free at its operations and facilities by 2030.

Manufacture of fan blades and cases for the UltraFan engine demonstrator will start this month.

Different parts of the demonstrator including aerodynamic performance, bird-strike, containment, icing and water ingestion tests, ground and flight testing have all been completed.

With the new facility now open, the company has transferred all its equipment from the previous facility in Isle of Wight to Bristol. It will continue further development on the equipment at the new site.