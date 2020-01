Engineering company Rolls-Royce has achieved a new milestone with the delivery of its RR M250-C20W engine to US-based helicopter manufacturer Enstrom Helicopter.

The company supplied its 250th RR M250-C20W engine to the customer.

Enstrom has recently announced that the new engine will be installed on a helicopter for the Botswana Police-Air Support Branch.

Since entering service in 1993, Rolls Royce’s RR M250-C20W has powered the Enstrom 480B for over 25 years.

The 480B is a five-seater flagship turbine helicopter used in various missions, including law enforcement, emergency medical and commercial, agricultural and private operations.



Rolls-Royce Civil Helicopters sales vice-president Jim Payton said: “We’re proud of the strong relationship we’ve built with Enstrom Helicopter, exclusively powering the 480B for nearly three decades.

“To deliver 250 engines is a significant milestone and compelling testament to the exceptional fit and performance of the M250.”

The M250 engine exclusively powers the 480B helicopter and is compact, powerful and fuel-efficient.

The company has delivered more than 33,000 M250 engines to various customers. The engine has completed more than 260 million flight hours of service.

Rolls-Royce manufactures its M250 engine in Indianapolis, Indiana, US.

The facility has undergone upgrades following a $600m investment by Rolls-Royce.

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation president Matt Francour said: “The relationship between Enstrom and Rolls-Royce has been just like their engines — strong and reliable. We look forward to maintaining our partnership for many years to come.”