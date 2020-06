Malaysian carrier Raya Airways has accepted the delivery of a second Boeing 767-200 converted freighter from Air Transport Services Group (ATSG).

ASTG subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) made the delivery of the aircraft, which is being procured under a five-year leasing arrangement.

For more than 25 years, Raya Airways has been offering air cargo service to over ten locations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Raya Airways managing director Mohamad Najib Bin Ishak said: “We are proud to take acceptance of this airplane from ATSG.

“It represents a significant step forward for our business and continued growth of our airline. It was awesome to see this plane arrive to such a warm welcome.”



ATSG’s dry leasing customers use the 767 converted freighters to increase their capacity and meet demand.

ATSG chief commercial officer Mike Berger said: “Personally I couldn’t be happier that ATSG was able to deliver this aircraft and increase Raya Airways’ capacity. This is the next step in our valued relationship as their service to the Asia-Pacific market continues to grow.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio, ATSG provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers, as well as other companies.

Earlier this month, ATSG announced an agreement to lease 12 more Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft to Amazon Services for ten years. The agreement also includes options to extend it for three more years.