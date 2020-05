Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Australian flag carrier Qantas has reportedly halted aircraft deliveries from manufacturers Airbus and Boeing as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic reduces demands.

Reuters has reported that the company was planning to expand its fleet this year with three Boeing 787-9 jets and the first of 18 Airbus A321neos.

Last week, Qantas also deferred plans to order this year up to 12 A350s, reported the news agency.



Earlier this month, the carrier extended flight cancellations from the end of May through to the end of July.

It is currently operating around 5% of its pre-crisis domestic passenger network and around 1% of its international network on an Available Seat Kilometre basis.

Will the airline survivors of COVID-19 extend the life of older models, or invest in newer designs? Extend

Invest

A mix View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In March, Qantas revealed that it will reduce its international capacity by nearly a quarter.

Last month, Qantas and Jetstar resumed domestic flights and also formed part of the ‘minimum domestic and regional network’ that the Australian Government is supporting.

Passenger flights operation increased from 105 a week currently to 164 a week to all capital cities and 36 regional destinations.

Meanwhile, Airbus announced in April that it has adapted its production rates to the new market conditions. The company has set production rates on an average for A320 to 40 a month and A350 to six a month.

The Covid-19 crisis has heavily impacted the global aviation industry.

Confirmed cases on Covid-19 have reached 4,190,817 globally while the death toll stands at 286,513.