Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has placed an order with Pratt & Whitney to equip its 166 Airbus A320neo family aircraft with GTF engines.

Launched in early 2016, Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine has recorded a reduction in fuel burn by 16% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 50% compared with the regulatory standard.

It also reduces the noise level by 75%.

Wizz Air Holding CEO József Váradi said: “This order enables the present and future expansion of our airline, and the lower operating costs from the industry-leading technology in the GTF engine will help power that growth while reducing our impact on the environment.”

The order comprises 90 aircraft from Wizz Air’s 2016 selection, along with 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft.



When delivered, Wizz Air will operate a total of 276 GTF-powered A320neo aircraft.

In addition to the engine, the two sides have signed the EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement, where Pratt & Whitney will offer long-term engine maintenance services to the carrier.

Pratt & Whitney chief commercial officer Rick Deurloo said: “We celebrated with Wizz Air last year as they took delivery of their first A321neo aircraft, and now this latest order will power further fleet expansion, with the GTF engine providing the airline with proven fuel savings.”

One of the largest low-cost airlines in Central and Eastern Europe, Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 113 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft and seven GTF-powered A321neo aircraft.

Founded in 2003, Wizz Air is an affiliate of Indigo Partners.

In November 2019, Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine was selected by Indian low-cost carrier GoAir to power 72 A320neo family aircraft.