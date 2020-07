Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Compressor airfoils and mission-critical components maker Pietro Rosa TBM has agreed to provide components for Boeing aircraft.

Under the long-term agreement, the company will deliver different titanium forgings for 787 Dreamliners, and 777X and 737 MAX airplanes.

For Boeing, this transaction marks the first long-term agreement with Pietro Rosa TBM since 2018.

Boeing Italy president Antonio De Palmas said: “This contract award will further enrich the value of Boeing supply chain in Italy, a network of more than 30 Tier-1 suppliers with specific capabilities, niches technologies, and unique know-how.

“We look forward to working with Pietro Rosa TBM on three Boeing commercial programs and to further strengthening Boeing’s in-country presence and business.”



The deal is expected to strengthen Pietro Rosa Groups’ position in North America.

Pietro Rosa Group president and CEO Mauro Fioretti said: “This commitment and great trust placed in us by Boeing further underpins our marketplace strategy, allowing us to grow our structural aircraft components business alongside our jet engine and turbine components business, seeking diversity and resiliency.”

The company has recently signed a ten-year long-term agreement with MTU Aero Engines for precision forged airfoils.

The parts will be supplied for the PW1100G-JM and PW1400G-JM series of high bi-pass Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. They will also be used in Airbus A320neo and Irkut MS-21 aircraft family.