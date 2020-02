Aerospace engineering company Northrop Grumman has started the expansion work on its existing satellite engineering and manufacturing facility in Arizona, US.

As part of this project, the facility will be expanded with 100,000ft² of additional space.

A new 120,000ft² two-storey administrative and engineering building will also be constructed.

With these developments, the satellite production capacity will be doubled and create new employment opportunities.

Jobs are also expected to be generated in specific fields such as engineering, manufacturing and technology.



When completed, these new facilities will help Northrop Grumman fulfil the increasing demand for satellites from its customers, including Nasa and the US Department of Defense, as well as commercial and international customers.

Northrop Grumman tactical space systems vice-president and general manager Frank DeMauro said: “Today’s groundbreaking event marks an expansion that is expected to create full-time, high-wage jobs locally with potential for additional job growth.

“This expansion also continues the long history of developing innovative aerospace products in the Gilbert area that help customers achieve mission success while creating new aerospace jobs in the region.”

The company’s existing facility is said to be one of the most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the US.

Since the early 1990s, Northrop Grumman has been manufacturing satellites in Gilbert for a variety of domestic and international customers.

The facility also caters to critical missions, including Nasa’s Landsat 9, Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) satellites and other national security supporting programmes.