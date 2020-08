Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Technology solution provider Media Fusion has secured the Strategic Research and Analysis, Communications, and Exhibits Services (SRACES) contract from Nasa.

As part of this contract, Media Fusion will provide services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.

The firm-fixed-price contract starts on 1 October and comes with a one-year base period and four one-year options.

The contract has indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) task orders and a top potential ceiling value of $57.5m.

Media Fusion will offer services under the contract in support of the Marshall’s Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications (OSAC) and its customers. The services will also meet specific communications product-oriented needs.



In a separate development, Nasa and rocket and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX reportedly revealed plans to launch the company’s first full manned mission in late October.

The Crew-1 mission will see US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

The four astronauts will be staying for six months at the space station, conducting research and performing tasks.

In June, SpaceX’s Starship prototype SN4 exploded during test-firing at its private launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, US.

Earlier in the same month, Nasa successfully sent its astronauts to the ISS aboard the SpaceX-built Crew Dragon spacecraft.