Nasa has announced that the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover cleared its flight readiness review, marking a key milestone in preparation to its launch.

The agency is planning to launch the rover on 30 July aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine said: “Our deepest thanks go to the many teams who have worked so hard to get Perseverance ready to fly during these challenging times.

“This mission is emblematic of our nation’s spirit of meeting problems head-on and finding solutions together.

“The incredible science Perseverance will enable and the bold human missions it will help make possible are going to be inspirations for us all.”



The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is designed to study the geology and atmosphere of the planet using the robotic scientist.

The mission is part of the nation’s larger Moon to Mars exploration approach as it prepares to land humans on Mars.

On 27 July, the spacecraft and launch teams will conduct Launch Readiness Review, which will be the final check prior to securing approval for the launch.

Nasa planetary science division director Lori Glaze said: “Nasa can’t wait to take the next steps on the surface of Mars with Perseverance.

“The science and technology of this mission are going to help us address major questions about the geologic and astrobiologic history of Mars that we’ve been working on for decades, and we’re excited to take the whole word with us on this journey.”

Last December, aerospace technology developer Lockheed Martin delivered Mars 2020 rover’s aeroshell to Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.